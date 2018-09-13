TWIN FALLS – The CSI Community Education Center is offering “Country Swing” from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Oct. 4-Nov. 1. The class will meet in Gym 304 on the CSI campus. The registration fee is $90 for couples.
Grab your cowboy boots (or comfortable shoes) and get moving! This class will focus on the basics of swing, two-step and various couple dances. Learn the moves and practice in a relaxed atmosphere that encourages you to master skills and look good doing them. This is great way to impress your friends and family at your wedding or next special event. Note: This is a four-week class. There will be one Thursday in October the class won’t meet, but the instructor won’t know what date that is until later.
Students can register or learn more about this and other classes at csi.edu/communityed, by going to the CSI Community Education Center, or by calling (208) 732-6442. Class size is limited so early registration is suggested.
