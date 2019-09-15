TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Community Education Center will offer a series of three cooking classes in Twin Falls. Participants, ages 16 and older, will learn to cook a complete culinary meal with instructor Bridgett Slater, owner of Lê Brigê Catering. The cost is $25 each, plus $10 paid to the instructor for materials.
“Knife Skills” class will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in CSI’s Desert Building, room 114. This class will teach basic knife cuts and how to handle a knife and manipulate the cutting for each method. Students will use their knife skills to make a chicken noodle soup.
“Easy Marinades for Meats and Seasonings for Vegetables” course will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 10 in Desert Building, room 114. The class will explore marinating and seasoning. Participants will learn ways to flavor meats and vegetables by using seasonings and techniques for keeping meats moist during the cooking process.
“Sauces and Dressings” class will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 14 in Desert Building, room 114. The instructor will discuss basic sauces, emulsification for dressings, how to make a reduction sauce for meats and two techniques to make dressings for salads. Chicken salad is on the menu.
To register, go to csi.edu/communityed, call 208-732-6442 or visit the CSI Community Education Center.
