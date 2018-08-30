TWIN FALLS — The CSI Community Education Center will offer “Conversational Spanish” from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 19–Dec. 12, in Shields 105, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Cost of the class is $120.
Students will learn common phrases by conversing with each other. The course will help those wanting to converse with Spanish-speaking friends or wanting to have basic conversations for travel to Spanish-speaking countries. Students will learn to talk about themselves, others, and their interests. In addition, the instructor will also cover a little about the Hispanic culture.
Instructor Anna Trellis is a bilingual Hispanic who has a master’s degree in bilingual education. She advises a cultural group at Jerome High School and teaches Spanish 1A, 1B, 2A, 2B and Spanish 101 through CSI.
