TWIN FALLS — The CSI Community Education Center will offer “Basics of Cake Decorating” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 18-Oct. 16, in Desert 114, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls.
Cost of the class is $100 plus $60 paid to the instructor, Scotti Tverdy, for supplies.
The course will cover the basics of cake decorating, from filling and frosting to amazing finishing touches. Students will finish each class with some edible art and will get to keep these cake decorating tools: serrated knife, two offset spatulas, piping bags, decorating tips and fondant tools.
The deadline to register is Sept. 11. Class size is limited, so early registration is suggested.
To register or for more information, call 208-732-6442 or go to csi.edu/communityed or visit the CSI Community Education Center, 315 Falls Ave. Twin Falls.
