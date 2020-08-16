CSI Community Ed offers beginning guitar class

TWIN FALLS — The CSI Community Education Center will be offering “Beginning Guitar” from 6–8 p.m. on Thursday nights from Sept. 3 – Oct. 8. The class will meet in Fine Arts 137 on the CSI campus. Cost of the class is $120.
Did you get a new guitar for Christmas or do you have an old one collecting dust in your house? Have you always wanted to learn how to play? If so, this class is for you! Performing musician and CSI guitar instructor Michael Frew offers this quick-start course for beginning guitar students. You’ll build basic guitar skills step-by-step with the help of hands-on exercises in a group setting. You will learn how to play chord diagrams and basic music, varying strum patterns, how to tune your guitar, how to replace your guitar strings, how to use a capo and tuner, and much more. Students should bring their own guitar.
Students can register or learn more about this and other classes at csi.edu/communityed, by going to the CSI Community Education Center, or by calling 208-732-6288. Early registration is suggested. CSI Fall 2020 classes, including enrichment classes, will meet in a socially distanced atmosphere with teachers and students masked.
