CSI Community Ed offers beginning guitar class

Did you get a new guitar for Christmas or do you have an old one collecting dust in your house? Have you always wanted to learn how to play? If so, this class is for you! Performing musician and CSI guitar instructor Michael Frew offers this quick-start course for beginning guitar students. You’ll build basic guitar skills step-by-step with the help of hands-on exercises in a group setting. You will learn how to play chord diagrams and basic music, varying strum patterns, how to tune your guitar, how to replace your guitar strings, how to use a capo and tuner, and much more. Students should bring their own guitar.