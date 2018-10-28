Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Community Education Center is offering “Traditional Native American Beadworking I” classes from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Nov. 7 and 14, in the CSI Shields Building, room 109.

Participants will learn how to make beadwork handicrafts using the Native American folk technique of lane stitching. Instructor Russ Howell will cover the basics and give an introduction to the materials, tools, beads and resources involved in this art form. Also learn about backing materials, art styles and patterns. Bring a magnifying glasses (low 1+), thimble, small sewing scissors and small sealable containers to store beads.

Fee is $35, plus $10 paid to the instructor for supplies. Register for the class at csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442 or at the CSI Community Education Center.

