BURLEY — The CSI Mini-Cassia Center is offering a craft day for children 1:30-3:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2. The Cassia County School District will be letting children out early that day.

Children can create a 12x12 inch wintery sign out of vinyl and acrylic paint to celebrate the snow days to come this season. This simple craft will be a fun addition to your winter decorations.

Instructor is Tenille Claridge and event takes place at CSI Mini-Cassia Center Room B-11. Cost is $25 and event is for ages 8+.

Supplies are included in the registration fee. Go online at https://communityed.csi.edu/ or call 208-678-1400 to register.

