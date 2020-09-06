CSI center offers photography course.

The CSI Community Education Center will be offering “Understanding Photography: The Art of Painting with Light” from 6 – 9 p.m. on Friday, September 18 and 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 19. The class will meet in Fine Arts 87 on the CSI campus. Cost of the class is $99.

In this class, students will join award-winning photographer Drew Nash in learning how to use their digital camera beyond its automatic settings and pick up some tricks of the trade along the way for capturing truly beautiful photos. Participants will need to own their own DSLR cameras. During the class, Drew will cover how to understand exposure, the key functions of a digital single lens reflex (DSLR) camera, composition, lens selection, white balance controls, and fill flash. Students will explore the CSI campus making images as they apply what they’ve learned. Lastly, Drew will provide critiques of photos and discuss basic post-production work of select student images and answer photography questions.