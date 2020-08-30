CSI center offers guitar, painting courses

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BURLEY — The CSI Mini-Cassia Center will be offering two enrichment courses: "Beginning Guitar Workshop" and "Watercolors I."

The Beginning Guitar Workshop is from 6-8 p.m. on Thursdays, Sept. 3 through Nov. 19. Fee is $95 and instructor is Elizabeth Wapstra. It is for ages 16 and up.

Do you have an old guitar collecting dust in your house? Have you always wanted to learn how to play? If so, this class is for you! This is quick-start course for beginning guitar students. You'll build basic guitar skills step-by-step with the help of hands-on exercises in a group setting. You will learn how to play chord diagrams and basic music, varying strum patterns, how to tune your guitar, how to replace your guitar strings, how to use a capo and tuner, and much more. Students should bring their own guitar and pick. We do have guitars available for class on a limited basis – please contact instructor to make arrangements.

Go online at https://communityed.csi.edu/ or call 208-678-1400 to register.

Watercolors I is from 1-2 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, from Sept. 10 through Oct. 9. Instructor is Anna Workman and it's for ages 16 and up. Fee is $85.