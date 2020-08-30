CSI center offers guitar, painting courses

BURLEY — The CSI Mini-Cassia Center will be offering two enrichment courses: "Beginning Guitar Workshop" and "Watercolors I."
The Beginning Guitar Workshop is from 6-8 p.m. on Thursdays, Sept. 3 through Nov. 19. Fee is $95 and instructor is Elizabeth Wapstra. It is for ages 16 and up.
Do you have an old guitar collecting dust in your house? Have you always wanted to learn how to play? If so, this class is for you! This is quick-start course for beginning guitar students. You'll build basic guitar skills step-by-step with the help of hands-on exercises in a group setting. You will learn how to play chord diagrams and basic music, varying strum patterns, how to tune your guitar, how to replace your guitar strings, how to use a capo and tuner, and much more. Students should bring their own guitar and pick. We do have guitars available for class on a limited basis – please contact instructor to make arrangements.
Go online at https://communityed.csi.edu/ or call 208-678-1400 to register.
Watercolors I is from 1-2 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, from Sept. 10 through Oct. 9. Instructor is Anna Workman and it's for ages 16 and up. Fee is $85.
Need to sharpen your watercolor painting skills, or just simply want to learn how to paint with watercolors? This 5-week course is for you. If you are a beginner, there will be a set curriculum to help you explore and understand the nature of watercolor painting. If you have some experience we will dive deeper into the world of watercolor painting using textural techniques, special relations in landscapes, and exploring modeling through light and dark values.
Supplies are not included. A supply list will be emailed to you upon registration. Receive a 10% discount by registering for both classes (second class begins Oct 14) – register under class code XART002C22. Go online at https://communityed.csi.edu/ or call 208-678-1400 to register.
