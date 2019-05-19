BURLEY — The Mini-Cassia CSI Center has announced upcoming community ed courses. to register or to learn more about other classes, go online at https://communityed.csi.edu or call 208-678-1400 to register.
Safe Sitter Babysitter Training
This course is for ages 11-15 and will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, May 31.
Instructor: Adria Masoner
Fee: $40 (includes course book & 2-year certification card)
Learn the important information you need to turn babysitting into a summer or afterschool job. Get training that covers the fundamentals of caring for children of different age groups, safety/injury prevention, and keeping your charges entertained and engaged. Young children cannot always communicate their needs. The babysitter has to be able to handle whatever situation arises. This course teaches the prospective babysitter how to handle emergencies when caring for young children. Topics include: what to do when a child stops breathing, what to do if someone chokes, how to contact emergency help; how to diaper change, feed, etc. Please bring a sack lunch.
The Science of Pizza!
This course is for ages 5-7 and will be 1-3 p.m. Friday, May 31.
Instructor: Dr. Rick Parker. Fee: $15
In this class we will learn about what goes into our favorite pizza and the science it involves. We will be rolling out fresh dough and then we will top our individual pizzas with our favorite toppings. We will enjoy some of our pizza creations in class, and students will take their personalized “take n bake” pizza home to enjoy with their family! Space is limited to 10 participants so register early.
Star gazing
This classes will be held 9-9:50 p.m. Fridays from May 31-June 14.
Instructor: Rob Mayer Fee: $49. Bring a guest for free. Family rate is available.
This is a course designed for families or individuals to explore the marvels our solar system and universe hold as seen from the earth. It will include a night of lecture and explaining planispheres and star charts, followed by hands-on instruction on using a telescope to view the celestial sky. The course begins with the New Moon on May 31 and ends with viewing a spectacular Full Moon on June 14.
