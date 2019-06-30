BURLEY — The CSI Mini-Cassia Center recently recognized full-time students who qualified for the president’s list and dean’s list for Spring 2019. These full-time Mini-Cassia students achieveda 4.00 GPA for the president’s list, and 3.5-3.99 GPA for the dean’s List.
CSI Deans List Spring 2019
Edic Balderas, Heyburn
Megan Bemis, Burley
Dusty Carlson, Burley
Tommy Christopherson, Burley
Celeste Crockett, Burley
Jacqueline Del Toro, Rupert
Sydney Dozier, Rupert
Lexie Greener, Burley
Amanda Haye, Burley
Enedina Hernandez, Burley
Jessica Hodge, Heyburn
Tylee Hull, Rupert
Shandler Kidd, Declo
Dakoda Koziol, Oakley
Emma McBride, Heyburn
Zack McMurry, Burley
Linzy Miles, Rupert
Jeanneth Monroy, Rupert
Brooklyn Oman, Burley
Olivia Poole, Rupert
Kirsti Prewitt, Heyburn
Jesus Ramirez, Rupert
Eleise Ramos, Malta
Zachary Randall, Burley
BreAnna Randolph, Rupert
Hope Robbins, Paul
Marissa Robertson, Heyburn
Jorge Rodriguez, Burley
Isabel Trent, Burley
Dylan Tribe, Burley
Juana Vargas, Rupert
Martin Vega, Rupert
Christine Ward, Declo
Brianna Warr, Heyburn
CSI President’s List Spring 2019
Brooklyn Anderson, Burley
Francine Bailey, Burley
Cassandra Beene, Rupert
Kalynn Cotten, Rupert
Riley Cottom, Heyburn
Michelle Fisk, Paul
Ellie Garrard, Burley
Savannah Lind, Burley
Jacob Link, Rupert
Zachary Montoya, Rupert
Orville Nyblade, Heyburn
Tiffany Oakes, Burley
Eryn Parkin, Burley
Gretchen Pirtle, Albion
Trajan Rodriguez, Heyburn
Dominika Salazar, Burley
Alisha Squire, Burley
Kaylee Tegan, Rupert
Tammy Thompson, Declo
Elizabeth Wapstra, Burley
Halee Whitehead, Burley
Savana Womack, Rupert
Sarah Woodward, Rupert
