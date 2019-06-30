{{featured_button_text}}

BURLEY — The CSI Mini-Cassia Center recently recognized full-time students who qualified for the president’s list and dean’s list for Spring 2019. These full-time Mini-Cassia students achieveda 4.00 GPA for the president’s list, and 3.5-3.99 GPA for the dean’s List.

CSI Deans List Spring 2019

Edic Balderas, Heyburn

Megan Bemis, Burley

Dusty Carlson, Burley

Tommy Christopherson, Burley

Celeste Crockett, Burley

Jacqueline Del Toro, Rupert

Sydney Dozier, Rupert

Lexie Greener, Burley

Amanda Haye, Burley

Enedina Hernandez, Burley

Jessica Hodge, Heyburn

Tylee Hull, Rupert

Shandler Kidd, Declo

Dakoda Koziol, Oakley

Emma McBride, Heyburn

Zack McMurry, Burley

Linzy Miles, Rupert

Jeanneth Monroy, Rupert

Brooklyn Oman, Burley

Olivia Poole, Rupert

Kirsti Prewitt, Heyburn

Jesus Ramirez, Rupert

Eleise Ramos, Malta

Zachary Randall, Burley

BreAnna Randolph, Rupert

Hope Robbins, Paul

Marissa Robertson, Heyburn

Jorge Rodriguez, Burley

Isabel Trent, Burley

Dylan Tribe, Burley

Juana Vargas, Rupert

Martin Vega, Rupert

Christine Ward, Declo

Brianna Warr, Heyburn

CSI President’s List Spring 2019

Brooklyn Anderson, Burley

Francine Bailey, Burley

Cassandra Beene, Rupert

Kalynn Cotten, Rupert

Riley Cottom, Heyburn

Michelle Fisk, Paul

Ellie Garrard, Burley

Savannah Lind, Burley

Jacob Link, Rupert

Zachary Montoya, Rupert

Orville Nyblade, Heyburn

Tiffany Oakes, Burley

Eryn Parkin, Burley

Gretchen Pirtle, Albion

Trajan Rodriguez, Heyburn

Dominika Salazar, Burley

Alisha Squire, Burley

Kaylee Tegan, Rupert

Tammy Thompson, Declo

Elizabeth Wapstra, Burley

Halee Whitehead, Burley

Savana Womack, Rupert

Sarah Woodward, Rupert

