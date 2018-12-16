Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS – The College of Southern Idaho Communication Department has announced the winners of the first semi-annual Speakers’ Showcase that took place Dec. 6.

Kaylee Teegan won first place, Teresa Daily placed second and Abi Sanford third. Stacey Ballew, Marley May, Dominique Scovel, Olyvia Sparrow and Anahi Valencia Trelles were the other five students nominated to speak.

Communication professors and instructors nominated students for their outstanding speeches presented in Communication 101 classes. Faculty chose the top eight students to perform their speeches in front of a live audience at the Speakers’ Showcase. Two communication faculty members chose first and second places. The audience chose third place.

Faculty also nominated students who wrote exceptional outlines for their speeches. Abby Anderson won first place in this category, Marley May placed second and Megan Bemis won third.

Thanks to the CSI Foundation, the first place winners for both categories received a $150 gift certificate to the CSI Bookstore. Second and third places received a $50 gift certificate.

For more information, email msass@csi.edu.

