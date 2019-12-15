BURLEY — The College of Southern Idaho Active Aging program is expanding in Mini-Cassia.
An additional Over 60 and Getting Fit class will be offered in partnership with Oregon Trail Recreation District. The class will meet from 8:30 to 9:20 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and will be taught by LuAnn Broadhead.
There will also be a class offered at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the CSI Mini-Cassia Center gym and taught by Rayette Barendregt.
Classes will begin the week of Jan. 13. The classes are free to community members over the age of 60 and all are welcome to register.
Information: 208-678-1400.
