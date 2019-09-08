JEROME — The Patriot Day flags will be up on Tuesday at the Crossroads Point Business Center, junction of Interstate 84 and U.S. Highway 93 in Jerome County. They will be taken down on Sept. 16.
There will be a total of 3,000 flags in remembrance of those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, and to honor the military men and women who are serving our country. A formal ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday next to the flags.
