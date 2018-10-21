Try 1 month for 99¢

KIMBERLY — Crossroads United Methodist Church, 131 Syringa Ave. in Kimberly, will hold its 87th Annual Turkey Dinner from 4:30-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 24.

Take out and drive-through services available. Recommended donation is $8.

Information: 208-423-4311.

