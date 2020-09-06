CROP Hunger Walk set for Sept. 12

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 36th annual Mini-Cassia CROP Hunger Walk will be Saturday, Sept. 12, at Riverside Park in Heyburn. Registration for the walk will begin near the Chamber of Commerce building at 10:15 a.m., with the walk itself beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Even though this is an outdoor event, we encourage everyone to follow social distancing guidelines recommended for the COVID-19 pandemic. Snacks “to go” will be provided following the walk.

CROP is an acronym for Communities Responding to Overcome Poverty and is inter-denominational. About 20 different churches and LDS stakes have participated in the walk in the past, with one-fourth of donations staying in the Mini-Cassia area. This year, those chosen to receive the local donations include the St. Nicholas Catholic Food Bank, the Rupert First Methodist Food Bank, the Mountain View Christian Center Food Pantry, and the Minidoka and Cassia County senior centers for their Meals on Wheels programs. The other three-fourths of donations goes to hunger and disaster relief nationally and internationally.