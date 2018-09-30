TWIN FALLS — Courageous Kids Climbing, an organization that provides opportunities to people with physical or developmental disabilities to experience rock climbing, is holding an event from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 6 at Gemstone Climbing Center, 135 Fifth Ave. S., Twin Falls.
There are openings for 20 participants of any age — available free of charge. Pre-registration is required. For forms and waivers, email jeffriechmann@cs.com.
Courageous Kids Climbing began in McCall in March 2014 and has since held events for more than 300 people in California, Idaho, Nevada and Washington. Its founders, Larry Morton of the Idaho Climbing Series and Jeff Riechmann, a retired firefighter, say that climbing has helped children develop confidence, learn to focus or overcome a fear of heights — in their experience.
Coaches at the events come from local communities. Those interested in belaying on a volunteer basis can email Riechmann for details.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.