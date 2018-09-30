Subscribe for 33¢ / day

TWIN FALLS — Courageous Kids Climbing, an organization that provides opportunities to people with physical or developmental disabilities to experience rock climbing, is holding an event from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 6 at Gemstone Climbing Center, 135 Fifth Ave. S., Twin Falls.

There are openings for 20 participants of any age — available free of charge. Pre-registration is required. For forms and waivers, email jeffriechmann@cs.com.

Courageous Kids Climbing began in McCall in March 2014 and has since held events for more than 300 people in California, Idaho, Nevada and Washington. Its founders, Larry Morton of the Idaho Climbing Series and Jeff Riechmann, a retired firefighter, say that climbing has helped children develop confidence, learn to focus or overcome a fear of heights — in their experience.

Coaches at the events come from local communities. Those interested in belaying on a volunteer basis can email Riechmann for details. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments