Council holds off on relinquishing city-owned property for proposed amphitheater

TWIN FALLS — A week after touring the site of a proposed amphitheater in Rock Creek Canyon, City Council voted against beginning the process of turning the land over for development.
The majority of council members said they wanted to see the project progress but perhaps via a different approach. During its meeting on Monday, the council directed city staff to discuss alternative ways to move forward with the proposed project without the city giving up land it has owned for 20 years.
“I want to see this project move forward, but I can’t in clear conscience say this is excess property at this time,” Mayor Suzanne Hawkins said.
During a council meeting in December, Eric Smallwood pitched his idea of turning a portion of the canyon near Blue Lakes Boulevard into a venue that could host events with up to 5,000 people.
“This isn’t going to be just a venue for concerts, but for arts festivals, high school bands or the local symphony,” Smallwood told the Times-News in December. “This is going to be a gathering spot for the community to enjoy and use right in the heart of downtown.”
Resident Cameron Anderson attended the meeting on Monday out of a desire to see the project move forward. Anderson said the community is lacking gathering spaces, and that a project like this could help the community rebound after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.
To move his vision forward, Smallwood is hoping to acquire 9.7-acre lot of land city-owned land in the canyon. This is where the venue’s stage and grass hill used for seating would be located. In addition to the city-owned property, Smallwood said he’s looked to acquire an additional piece of private property south of the city’s lot and above the canyon, which is where the parking lot would be located.
Council toured the proposed location on Jan. 19, and followed that up with a discussion on how to move forward with the project on Monday.
According to a staff report from the meeting, if the council voted to begin the process of disposing of the property it first would have to pass a resolution claiming the property is surplus to the city’s needs. This resolution would also state the city’s desire to dispose of the property by transferring it to the Urban Renewal Agency.
This resolution would also trigger a public hearing where residents could weigh in on the city’s decision. The URA would then accept proposals for what to do with the land, after which it could be transferred to Smallwood.
Councilmember Greg Lanting made a motion to begin this process, but it failed in a 3-4 vote. The majority of the City Council wasn’t ready to take that step, despite most members saying they liked the idea of the project.
Some of the council members who voted against the motion explained that previous councils purchased this land, and other parcels along the creek, with the intention of creating a park with public access. So far the paved trail that exists along parts of the creek doesn’t extend through this lot where the amphitheater is proposed.
“I struggle to call this surplus because it was purchased with an intention,” council member Shawn Barigar said.
Deputy City Manager Mitch Humble said the city could look into other ways to move forward that don’t involve the city giving up the property, including creating a public-private partnership where the city continues to own the land but leases it Smallwood.
Smallwood told the council he’s open to discussing alternatives but that due to the level of investment this project would require, he and his business partners would rather own the property. He also said that if he were to take over the property, he would be supportive of the trail continuing through the lot.
The council unanimously approved a motion that gives city staff 45 days to work with Smallwood on potential ways to move forward with the proposed amphitheater. City staff will present the options to the council at a future meeting.