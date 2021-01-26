Council holds off on relinquishing city-owned property for proposed amphitheater

To move his vision forward, Smallwood is hoping to acquire 9.7-acre lot of land city-owned land in the canyon. This is where the venue’s stage and grass hill used for seating would be located. In addition to the city-owned property, Smallwood said he’s looked to acquire an additional piece of private property south of the city’s lot and above the canyon, which is where the parking lot would be located.

Council toured the proposed location on Jan. 19, and followed that up with a discussion on how to move forward with the project on Monday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to a staff report from the meeting, if the council voted to begin the process of disposing of the property it first would have to pass a resolution claiming the property is surplus to the city’s needs. This resolution would also state the city’s desire to dispose of the property by transferring it to the Urban Renewal Agency.

This resolution would also trigger a public hearing where residents could weigh in on the city’s decision. The URA would then accept proposals for what to do with the land, after which it could be transferred to Smallwood.