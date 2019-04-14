Cosplay class offered at CSI center
BURLEY — Cosplay 101 is being offered at the Mini-Cassia CSI Center on April 12.
The class takes place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Cost is $55. Instructor is John Paskett.
In this course you will learn the step-by-step process for making a foam helmet, which will give participants basics to fabricate any other costume piece from foam. This class is perfect for updating Halloween designs or wowing friends with new creations for your next adventure at a comic convention.
The instructor will cover the tools students will need, how to make a pattern, cutting and gluing, and painting foam so that seams are minimized. By the end of this course, participants will have a completed base of a helmet that can be painted and decorated.
Register online at https://communityed.csi.edu or call 208-678-1400 to register.
