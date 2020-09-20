Cornhole Tournament to benefit Boys & Girls Club

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BURLEY — The Second Annual TitleOne Charity Cornhole Tournament, benefiting the Boys & Girls Club, is set for Friday, Sept. 25 at the Cassia County Fairgrounds.

Check-in is at 9 a.m. with the first toss at 10 a.m.

Sponsorship and team opportunities are available. For information, call Trudy at 208-436-0606 or email tlyman@titleonecorp.com.

The event, on the south lawn area of the fairgrounds, will include lunch sponsored by Stokes Market. Event sponsors are Balanced Rock, Hot 100 FM, Kat Kountry, Elite Restoration, ISU Credit Union and Turn Key Realty. Court Sponsors include Americold, Kelly's, Gem State Paper & Supply Co, Idaho Center Credit Union, Carney Real Estate, 1st Federal Bank, High Output Development, Maybey's Pallet & Lumber Inc., TFC Distributing and PCA.

The Boys & Girls Club of Magic Valley has a mission to enable all young people, especially those who need it most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens.

