WENDELL — The Idaho Foodbank and Eat Smart Idaho in conjunction with Simerly's Grocery Store will present pop-up grocery store classes of the Cooking Matters program.
“Cooking Matters at the Store” classes will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11 in English and at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 19 in Spanish, both at the New Life Community Church, 800 W. Main St., Wendell. The course is about 1.5 hours in length.
Participants will learn about nutrition, comparing unit prices, understanding food labels, finding whole grains and shopping on a budget.
The courses are free for the public. Those attending will also receive a $10 gift card for groceries.
To sign up for the Sept. 11 class, contact Megan Devaney at 208-737-5977 or mdevaney@phd5.idaho.gov. For the Sept. 19 class, contact Celia Villicana at 208-324-7578 or mvillicana@uidaho.edu.
