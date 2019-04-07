{{featured_button_text}}

BURLEY — The East Cassia and West Cassia Soil & Water Conservation Districts are offering $500 college scholarships. Applications are due June 3, 2019. The scholarships are being offered to students planning to attend college and major in an ag-related field, and applicants that reside in Cassia County will get first consideration. Applications and requirements are available in the USDA Field offices or at www.minicassiaswcd.com

