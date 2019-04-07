The East Cassia and West Cassia Soil & Water Conservation Districts recently honored two people for their service.
Connor White
East Cassia Soil & Water Conservation District honored Connor White for his work on the Burley Landscape Sage Grouse Habitat Restoration Project. Connor is an SGI Range & Wildlife Conservationist with NRCS and Pheasants Forever. White has worked on the Burley Landscape Sage Grouse Habitat Restoration Project. Much of this work is located in East Cassia District.
The first section of the project included 30,000 acres in an environmental assessment 10-year plan. They completed the work in the fall of 2017, three years ahead of schedule. White’s responsibilities included collecting bids, hiring contractors, quality control, and overseeing the project. Work was completed using a “lop and scatter” techniques which means manual labor with hand chainsaws. They also used mastication techniques using machines, and cut/pile/and burn procedures. The project has cost $4 million so far with all combined funding sources from partnerships with Pheasants Forever, BLM, NRCS, Fish & Game, and Office of Species Conservation.
White has begun work on a new section of the project which includes a 50,000 acre area in both East and West Cassia, and a 20,000 acre area in West Cassia near Goose Creek.
Connor was raised in New Plymouth, Idaho. He earned a degree in Range Land Management from University of Idaho. White’s hobbies include study of and working with bird dogs, hunting (especially chucker), and he shot his first elk last year! He also enjoys taking videos with his drone.
Kathy Poulton
West Cassia Soil & Water Conservation District honored Kathy Poulton with a 10-year service pin for her dedicated efforts on the West Cassia Board.
Poulton is a lifelong resident of Cassia County. She and her son Mike run a cow-calf ranching operation south of Oakley. They raise hay and grain for feed. They also own a meadow ranch on Goose Creek where, with the help of NRCS and Soil Conservation funds and expertise, they did riparian restoration on three miles of creek bank. Through cooperative effort of local, state, federal agencies and Mother Nature, creek banks have healed, water quality improved, sediment flow reduced, and the shallow water table restored.
Poulton is a retired teacher, having taught 32 years in the Cassia schools. She is a Master Gardener, a quilter, member of P.E.O. and an active member of the Presbyterian Church. Her favorite activity is being involved in the raising of her five grandsons.
She said being involved with the West Cassia Soil and Water District has been a rewarding learning experience. She acts as treasurer of the board. She enjoys working with other board members and the administrative staff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.