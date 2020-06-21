Concealed weapons class set for July 11

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BURLEY — An “Enhanced Concealed Weapons” class will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 11. The class, taught by by Deputy Tony Bernad of the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office, costs $99.

Learn the basics of safe handgun ownership and get informed about the rights and responsibilities you have if you carry a handgun. This class will cover basic safety, ownership laws, and the requirements for an enhanced concealed weapon license in Idaho.

Participants will be provided with a certificate of completion and all the forms needed to apply for a concealed weapons permit at the sheriff’s office upon completion of the class. Participants must furnish their own handgun that is compliant with the concealed weapon laws, 100 rounds of ammunition, safety glasses, and ear protection.

Morning class instruction for the class will take place at the Truth Tabernacle conference room, 2459 Hiland Avenue in Burley. Afternoon range instruction will take place at the shooting range in Declo (participants will need to arrange their own transportation and own sack lunch). Participants must be age 21 or older to participate.

Go online at https://communityed.csi.edu/ or call 208-678-1400 to register.

