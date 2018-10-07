Try 1 month for 99¢
Quilts

Cindy Jardine displays a wall hanging donated by Community Quilts for the Neighbors in Need raffle taking place in late October.

 COURTESY OF NEIGHBORS IN NEED

TWIN FALLS — Community Quilts will donate their goods to the Neighbors in Need raffle taking place from Oct. 21 to Nov 3. The group meets on the first Wednesday and the third Monday of each month at the KMVT Community Room to make quilts for local needs — non-profits seeking items for fund-raisers, families displaced by fires, Valley House, Safe House and others.   

The public is encouraged to participate in the twice-a-month working groups as they sort donated fabrics, cut fabric for quilt tops, tie quilts or prepare them for machine quilting. Community Quilts also provides kits that individuals can take home and assemble there.

For more information about Community Quilts, call Susan at 208-420-1194.

For more information about Neighbors in Need or the raffle, call Cindy at 208-420-5147.

