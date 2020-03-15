Community Library announces Hemingway writer-in-residence

KETCHUM — The Community Library announces its second resident of the 2020 writer-in-residence program at the Ernest and Mary Hemingway House in Ketchum.

The program is a component of library’s Hemingway Legacy Initiative. The residency apartment is in the renovated ground level of the private home and provides an inspirational location and allowance of time for scholars and writers to pursue their work and connect with the community.

Kevin Lavelle, a television and film editor and writer hailing from Galway, Ireland, is joining the residency. His editing work has included award-winning feature films, documentaries, short film and television drama. Lavelle is based in Los Angeles, where he moved in 2014 before graduating from UCLA’s Professional Program in Screenwriting in 2018.

He is adapting the Irish fantasy/horror novel “Terror On The Burren” by Ré Ó Laighléis for the screen.

The residency is part of a new collaboration with Writing by Writers, a California-based nonprofit that hosts multi-day writing workshops and connects accomplished writers with unique residencies in Oregon, Minnesota, Idaho and Colorado.

During his residency, Lavelle will focus on several short stories in his portfolio.