TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Community Education Department will offer Intro to Woodworking and Power Tools from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 8 and 9 in Canyon 133. The cost is $80 plus a $22 supply fee.
Do you want to step out of your comfort zone and create a fun, easy project? This is the chance for those who have little to no shop experience or are intimidated by power tools. With instructor Jessica Larsen, students will learn safety procedures as well as basic woodworking concepts that include machining, joinery, sanding, distressing and some fun finishing techniques.
To register, call 208-732-6442 or go to quondam.csi.edu/forms/community/registration/index.asp.
For more information, email dgause@csi.edu or go to csi.edu/communityed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.