Woodworking

Weekend woodworking will be June 8 and 9 at CSI.

 COURTESY OF COMMUNITY EDUCATION

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Community Education Department will offer Intro to Woodworking and Power Tools from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 8 and 9 in Canyon 133. The cost is $80 plus a $22 supply fee.

Do you want to step out of your comfort zone and create a fun, easy project? This is the chance for those who have little to no shop experience or are intimidated by power tools. With instructor Jessica Larsen, students will learn safety procedures as well as basic woodworking concepts that include machining, joinery, sanding, distressing and some fun finishing techniques.

To register, call 208-732-6442 or go to quondam.csi.edu/forms/community/registration/index.asp.

For more information, email dgause@csi.edu or go to csi.edu/communityed.

