{{featured_button_text}}
Woodworking

Learn to make a cribbage board July 8 to 12.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF CSI COMMUNITY EDUCATION

TWIN FALLS — College of Southern Idaho Community Education will offer “Woodworking Projects: Cribbage Board and Game Night” from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 8 to 12 in Canyon 133 on the CSI campus. The cost is $80 plus a $25 supply fee.

Jessica Larsen will instruct this class for anyone who wants to learn the basics of woodworking, has little to no shop experience or is intimidated by power tools and wants to step out of their comfort zone to create a fun, easy project. Students will learn safety procedures as well as basic woodworking concepts that include machining, joinery, sanding, distressing and some fun finishing techniques.

Students will start a cribbage board from scratch and turn raw lumber into a beautiful playing board. If there is time at the end of class, there will be a tournament to try out the new boards.

To register, call 208-732-6442 or email dgause@csi.edu or go to quondam.csi.edu/forms/community/registration/index.asp or csi.edu/communityed.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments