TWIN FALLS — College of Southern Idaho Community Education will offer “Intro to Welding and Metal Art” from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Fridays from July 12 to Aug. 16 in Desert 105 on campus. The instructor will be Jenn Crowdson.
The cost is $110. The class is limited to 10 people, so early registration is suggested. Call Diane at 208-732-6442 or go to quondam.csi.edu/forms/community/registration/index.asp.
Explore the technology of welding and metal fabrication to create a metal piece that will become something beautiful and durable. Or just to brush up on your skills and work on a specific project or art piece.
During this hands-on course, students will be introduced to shop safety, two welding processes — arc and MIG — grinding, different methods of metal cutting — plasma, oxy/fuel torch, cold saw and disk cutting — and a variety of metal coloring techniques — paint, chemical and heat coloring — to create a finished project to take home at the end of the 20-hours-plus course.
Students must come dressed in clothes appropriate for welding such as jeans, leather shoes/boots and long-sleeved shirts of canvas or cotton. Loaner welding helmets, safety glasses, earplugs, respirators, leather jackets and gloves will be loaned to students if needed.
For more information, email dgause@csi.edu or go to csi.edu/communityed.
