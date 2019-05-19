{{featured_button_text}}
Karate

CSI Community Education will offer Shotokan Karate this summer.

 COURTESY OF CSI COMMUNITY EDUCATION

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Community Education Center will off Shotokan Karate at two times this summer: 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays June 3 to Aug. 26. Classes will be located in Recreation Center 236.

The fee is $80 plus $25 for a gi purchase. The instructor will be Jesse Clark. Beginners are welcome. Youth ages 14 and older and adults are eligible. Exceptions may be made with the instructor's approval. After two sign-ups from the same family for either Karate class, each additional member will cost only $20. If your family qualifies and is interested, call 208-732-6442.

Karate is an excellent way to help develop coordination, confidence, physical fitness and mental strength while gaining valuable social skills. Shotokan Karate of America has been teaching traditional Karate since 1955. SKA was founded by Tsutomu Ohshima who was one of Master Funakoshi's last direct pupils, studying under him while attending Waseda University in Tokyo, Japan.

Ohshima granted Clark permission to instruct SKA in Twin Falls in 2011. Clark, 3rd degree black belt, is the head Karate and self-defense instructor for CSI. He fought for the U.S. Team in France in 2014 and in Switzerland in 2017. For more information, go to twinfalls.ska.org.

To register, call 208-732-6442 or email dgause@csi.edu or go to quondam.csi.edu/forms/community/registration/index.asp or csi.edu/communityed.

