The CSI Community Education Center is offering “Introduction to Mexican Folk Dance” from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 19 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 20. The class will meet in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The registration fee is $70.

In this introductory Folklorico class, participants will learn about the traditional dances from the various regions of Mexico, including the national dance, "El Jarabe Tapatio" also known as "The Mexican Hat dance." They'll learn a brief history of the many different regions of Mexico and geography in relation to the dances as well. Basic steps, known as "zapateado" and skirt work, or "faldeo" will also be taught. Practice skirts will be provided for use during the class/workshop. If time allows, a small recital will be performed for families and guests.

Ballet Folklorico Mexico Lindo is a community based Mexican folk dance group located in downtown Nampa. The group has performed in California, Oregon, Washington, Utah and Idaho.

Students can register or learn more about this and other classes at csi.edu/communityed, by going to the CSI Community Education Center, or by calling 208-732-6442. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments