Community Ed offers classes on sculpture, Japanese tea ceremony and Japanese

Fundamental Japanese 1 will meet from 6 – 8 p.m. on Thursdays, Sept. 3 – Nov. 19 in Hepworth 135. In this class, Mayumi Kiefer will be using the Genki Textbooks, a highly acclaimed series of integrated resources for learning elementary Japanese, to guide students through a well-balanced approach to learning the language that also incorporates many words and expressions that are closely tied to students’ everyday lives to provide a full lineup communicative practice. Genki is designed to make it easier for instructors to prepare student-centered lessons that are as fun as they are effective. This course focuses on the functional applications of the Dialogue and Grammar section of the textbook, although portions of the Reading and Writing sections will be assigned as self-study and reviewed during each of the live lessons. All lessons approach the Japanese language holistically by introducing cultural aspects and contexts for each of the lessons. This class is available both as an in person class with Mayumi or by watching the class and participating over Zoom.