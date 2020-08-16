Community Ed offers classes on sculpture, Japanese tea ceremony and Japanese

TWIN FALLS — The CSI Community Education Center will offer three new classes during this upcoming Fall 2020 semester: Fun With Sculptural Arts, Japanese Teabowls & The Japanese Tea Ceremony, and Fundamental Japanese 1. All three courses cost $120 plus supplies each and will be taught by CSI art instructor and multi-disciplinary artist Mayumi Keifer.
Fun with Soft Sculptural Arts will meet from 6:30 – 9 p.m. on Tuesdays, Sept. 1 – Nov. 17 in Hepworth 135. In this course, students will explore a sampling of soft sculpture materials to make an original artwork of their own design. After learning fundamentals of sculpture such as shape, symmetry, structure, etc., students will be working fiber mass into fiber clay, designing their sculpture, and deciding which medium they wish to pursue for the rest of your project — clay, paper clay, wood, or cucurbita. The course also includes an introduction to tools, safety, durability, and exhibition. This class is available both as an in person class with Mayumi or by watching the class and participating over Zoom.
Japanese Teabowls & The Japanese Tea Ceremony will meet from 6:30 – 9 p.m. on Wednesdays, Sept. 2 – Nov. 18 in Visual Arts 113. In this course, students will get the unique chance to learn the history and cultural significance of the traditional Japanese tea ceremony and the methods used for making a tea bowl. Each component of the tea serving set, the tools, ingredients and movement will be explored from aesthetic, cultural, and practical points of view. Students will be introduced to the four main methods of making a tea bowl (coil, pinch, thrown or sculpted), and will be able to make one or more of these bowl types to take home with them at the conclusion of the course.
Fundamental Japanese 1 will meet from 6 – 8 p.m. on Thursdays, Sept. 3 – Nov. 19 in Hepworth 135. In this class, Mayumi Kiefer will be using the Genki Textbooks, a highly acclaimed series of integrated resources for learning elementary Japanese, to guide students through a well-balanced approach to learning the language that also incorporates many words and expressions that are closely tied to students’ everyday lives to provide a full lineup communicative practice. Genki is designed to make it easier for instructors to prepare student-centered lessons that are as fun as they are effective. This course focuses on the functional applications of the Dialogue and Grammar section of the textbook, although portions of the Reading and Writing sections will be assigned as self-study and reviewed during each of the live lessons. All lessons approach the Japanese language holistically by introducing cultural aspects and contexts for each of the lessons. This class is available both as an in person class with Mayumi or by watching the class and participating over Zoom.
Students can register or learn more about this and other classes at csi.edu/communityed, by going to the CSI Community Education Center, or by calling 208-732-6288. Class size is limited so early registration is suggested. CSI Fall 2020 classes, including enrichment classes, will meet in a socially distanced atmosphere with teachers and students masked.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!