The Mini-Cassia Community Chest recently presented a $500 check to the Mini-Cassia “PAuSE,” a suicide prevention and awareness group.
PAuSE provides suicide prevention and support and exists to reduce suicide by prevention and awareness through education in schools and throughout the community, and to provide support and resources to survivors to find hope and healing.
Previously part of SPAN Idaho, the group reorganized and is continuing its commitment toward suicide prevention and awareness throughout the community. The chapter’s vision is that everyone will choose to live “Every Day Matters.”
The donated money will be used for putting together survivor baskets, resource materials and for bringing in speakers for training.
The Mini-Cassia PAuSE group meets at Perkins the third Wednesday of the month at 4 p.m. For more information about the organization, call 208-670-3321.
The Mini-Cassia Community Chest is a 501-C3. Their purpose is the serve as a conduit for charitable giving by channeling residents’ gifts to the causes that affect the Mini-Cassia community. For more information on the Community Chest, call Rae Smith at 208-678-1017.
