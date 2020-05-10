Community Action seeks board members for Mini-Cassia

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TWIN FALLS — The South Central Community Action Partnership is seeking applicants to serve as an elected private sector representative for the Mini-Cassia area. Applicants must reside or work within Minidoka and Cassia counties.

The private sector representation shall be from among private businesses, private social agencies, private educational institutions or constituencies of the low-income who are concerned with specific problems and other private organizations within the community. The board private sector seat must be willing to speak up for low-income needs and support the agency’s mission: “To provide a wide range of support services in an effort to improve the quality of life for people with an economic disadvantage.”

Applications to participate on the board of directors are available at 314 E. Fifth St. in Burley or 550 Washington St. S. in Twin Falls or call Ken J. Robinette, CEO, at 1-800-627-1733 for more information.

Applications and letter of interest are due by Thursday and must be sent to SCCAP, P.O. Box 531, Twin Falls, ID 83303-0531, or faxed to 208-733-9355.

