Community Action Partnership seeks board applicants

TWIN FALLS — The South Central Community Action Partnership is accepting applications for seats on its board of directors.

Low-income representatives and private sector representatives are needed for the board in the three regions of south-central Idaho: Twin Falls County, Minidoka and Cassia counties, and Lincoln, Gooding, Jerome, Blaine and Camas counties. Applicants must reside or work in an associated county.

The elected low-income representatives must be either income eligible and aware of the problems affecting low-income families, or currently working with low-income families and willing to speak up for their needs.

Private sector representatives will be selected from among private social agencies, private educational institutions and constituencies of the low-income concerned with specific problems and other private organizations within the community.

Elections will be held July 6. South Central Community Action Partnership will hold its annual meeting July 16 to seat the representatives.

Applications for the opportunity to participate on the board may be obtained at 314 E. Fifth St., Burley, or 550 Washington St. S, Twin Falls, or call Sharon Garvey at 1-800-627-1733 for more information. Applications and letter of interest must be returned by June 25 to SCCAP, P.O. Box 531, Twin Falls, ID 83303-0531 or by fax 208-733-9355. Information is also available at sccap-id.org.

