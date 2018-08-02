TWIN FALLS — South Central Community Action Partnership is seeking applicants interested in serving as an elected low-income representative for Twin Falls, northern counties, Minidoka and Cassia counties and as a private sector representative in Minidoka and Cassia counties. Applicants must reside or work within an associated county.
The low-income representative is selected through an election process by low-income. The representative must be either income eligible and aware of the problems affecting low-income families, or currently working with low-income families and willing to speak up for their needs and be willing to support the agency’s mission “to provide a wide range of support services in an effort to improve the quality of life for people with an economic disadvantage.”
The private sector shall draw representation from among private social agencies, private educational institutions, and constituencies of the low-income concerned with specific problems and other private organizations within the community.
Applications for the opportunity to participate on the Board of Directors may be obtained by contacting the Twin Falls office at 550 Washington St. S. or by calling 1-800-627-1733 for more information. Applications and letter of interest must be returned to SCCAP, P.O. Box 531, Twin Falls, ID 83303-0531 or by fax 208-733-9355 by Aug. 20.
Low-income participants are encouraged to vote for their representative of choice to serve their interests on the Board of Directors, from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 27 at 550 Washington St. S., Twin Falls.
