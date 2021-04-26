Community Action Partnership hosts Empty Bowls

TWIN FALLS — South Central Community Action Partnership will hold its annual Empty Bowls event at 6 p.m. April 27 at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds Merchant Building No. 3.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner will be from 6 to 8 p.m. There will be live music, door prizes, silent auction, and raffles.
Participants can join for a soup dinner where they will be given their own bowl to take home. Bowls are painted by the community members and donated to the event to be taken home as a daily reminder there are many empty bowls in the world and throughout our community. Proceeds from the silent auctions, raffles and ticket sales support the food program at SCCAP—which in turn, supports 14 soup kitchens and food pantries in the Magic Valley.
Tickets are $20 online at sccap-id.ejoinme.org or $25 at the door.