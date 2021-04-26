Community Action Partnership hosts Empty Bowls

Participants can join for a soup dinner where they will be given their own bowl to take home. Bowls are painted by the community members and donated to the event to be taken home as a daily reminder there are many empty bowls in the world and throughout our community. Proceeds from the silent auctions, raffles and ticket sales support the food program at SCCAP—which in turn, supports 14 soup kitchens and food pantries in the Magic Valley.