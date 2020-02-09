TWIN FALLS — South Central Community Action Partnership will hold its 11th annual Empty Bowls event at 6 p.m. March 3 at the Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive.
Dinner will be served from 6 to 8 p.m. and will consist of gourmet soups and breads from local restaurants and bakeries. The Mardi Gras evening will include live music and dancing, along with a silent auction and raffle prizes.
Tickets are $20 online at sccap-id.org or $25 at the door. Sponsor tables are available for $300, with seating for eight. The fundraiser benefits the Community Action Partnership's food programs.
For more information, contact Sharon Garvey at 208-733-9351 or sharon@sccap-id.org.
