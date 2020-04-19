Communities receive Arbor Day grants
Communities receive Arbor Day grants

TWIN FALLS — The Idaho Nursery and Landscape Association, in cooperation with the Idaho Department of Lands, Avista, Rocky Mountain Power and Idaho Power, announced the 2020 Arbor Day grant recipients.

Forty-four Arbor Day grant applications were received and all were given a $300 grant for “Planting Idaho.”​ The grant recipients in the Magic Valley include the cities of Buhl, Burley, Dietrich, Filer, Gooding, Ketchum, Oakley, Shoshone and Twin Falls, and also Gooding County. 

The program helps communities to celebrate Arbor Day, plant appropriate trees for energy conservation and fosters a stronger relationship between Idaho communities and the nursery and utility industries.

Arbor Day is officially celebrated in the United States and Idaho on the last Friday in April. This year, communities may be celebrating on a different day due to COVID-19, the climate and planting conditions in their area.​

