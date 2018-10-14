BOISE — Leslie Zuniga of Hailey helped save lives by hosting an American Red Cross blood drive this summer and earned a $1,000 scholarship as a result of her efforts.
As part of the Red Cross Leaders Save Lives program, the College of Southern Idaho student hosted a blood drive at Wood River High School on July 24 which collected 53 blood donations. As a result, Zuniga was entered in a drawing to win a scholarship and was chosen as a winner. Zuniga also was awarded a gift card.
“Hosting the blood drive was a very fun experience,” said Zuniga. “I learned the importance of what donating blood can do. I hope to continue donating blood and my time to help out on future blood drives.”
Blood donors from high school and college blood drives account for about 20 percent of donations given through the Red Cross during the school year.
Students can sign up now to participate in the Leaders Save Lives program this winter break, Dec. 15, 2018, through Jan. 15, 2019. More information is available at RedCrossBlood.org/LeadersSaveLives.
How to donate blood
Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.