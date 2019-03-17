Try 3 months for $3

PAUL — The Empty Pockets Coin Club is accepting new members. The club meets the third Wednesday of each month at the Paul City Hall Building. The next meeting is 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 20.

At each meeting a different topic on coins and collecting is taught and discussed.

Information: Neil Ritchie, vice president, at 208-878-2844.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments