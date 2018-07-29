TWIN FALLS – To help clergy gain a better understanding of what some veterans might be going through as they deal with possible post-deployment and mental health-related issues, they are invited to a Community Clergy Training Program from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 2 at the Oak Rooms at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls.
Many clergy members have a limited understanding of the challenges common to returning warriors and lack the knowledge necessary to care for veterans struggling with these issues.
Research indicates that mental health stigma is significant in rural America and often inhibits veterans from seeking needed care. However, many feel that seeking help in rural faith communities will have less negative impact on their reputation within the community and on their military career.
Clergy are invited to join St. Luke’s Magic Valley, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, for the training session to help them become better prepared to assist veterans. The training will cover four major topics:
- “Military Culture and Wounds of War”
- “Pastoral Care with Veterans and their Families”
- “Mental Health Services and Referrals”
- “Building Community Partnerships”
Please RSVP to the Spiritual Care Department at 208-814-0862. Lunch will be provided.
