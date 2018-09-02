RUPERT – The Grace Church, 100 N. Meridian in Rupert, will hold the free event “Family Matters Weekend” Sept. 14-16. The goal in presenting “Family Matters” is to provide help, encouragement and support for families as they contend for peace and unity in their homes.
A pie social and Christian comedy night is 7 p.m. Sept. 14 with “God’s comic” Brad Stine.
Saturday events start with a breakfast at 8 a.m. and messages by Kevin Suter and Dixie Tate. A Q&A panel is from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Activities resume at 7 p.m. with a worship. On Sunday, Sept. 16 there will be a special service with Pastor Allen Rigg and Miranda Landers at 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Events are free and for entire community. Information: 208-436-3790.
