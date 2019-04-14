{{featured_button_text}}

BURLEY — The Burley United Methodist Church, 450 East 27th Street in Burley, will host a spaghetti dinner from 5-7 p.m. on April 27. Proceeds will help send church youth to camp. Menu includes spaghetti with homemade sauce, salad, roll, dessert bar and beverage. Price: 10 and older: $8; 4-9 years old $8, and 3 and under free. A family ticket for up to five people in the same household is $30.

