BURLEY — Choir practice for the upcoming patriotic program sponsored by the Burley Lions Club will be held at 6:30 p.m. each Sunday beginning May 19 at the Burley Jr. High choir room. Anyone 14 years and older is welcome. Performance date is June 30.
Information: Colleen Wood at 208-678-3652
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.