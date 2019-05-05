{{featured_button_text}}

BURLEY — Choir practice for the upcoming patriotic program sponsored by the Burley Lions Club will be held at 6:30 p.m. each Sunday beginning May 19 at the Burley Jr. High choir room. Anyone 14 years and older is welcome. Performance date is June 30.

Information: Colleen Wood at 208-678-3652

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments