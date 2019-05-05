{{featured_button_text}}

BURLEY — Choir practice for the upcoming patriotic program will be held at 6:30 p.m. each Sunday, beginning May 19, at the Burley Junior High School choir room, 700 W. 16th St. The program is sponsored by the Burley Lions Club. 

Anyone age 14 and older is welcome. The performance is on June 30.

For information, contact Colleen Wood at 208-678-3652.

