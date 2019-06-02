The Ponderosa Golf Kid’s Clinic will be from 9 to 11 a.m. June 10 to 12 at the Ponderosa Golf Course, 320 Minidoka Ave., Burley. All ages are welcome. The cost of $25 will include a T-shirt. For more information, call 208-679-5730.
