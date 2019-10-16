{{featured_button_text}}
Chicks n chaps

Chicks n Chaps presented $12,000 to the St. Luke's foundation to assist breast cancer patients. Shown are Dawn Soto, Stephanie Novacek, Gretchen Clelland, Laura Buschman, Melissa Fendserson, Carol Springer, Lucy Wills, Louise Lanting and Mary Fort.

 COURTESY

TWIN FALLS — The Filer chapter of Chicks n Chaps donated $12,000 Monday to the St. Luke’s Mountain States Tumor Institute Breast Cancer Patient Emergency Fund.

This donation brings the group's total support to the institute to $24,000 in three years.

Committee members volunteer their time and all funds raised stay in the Magic Valley for distribution. The Ladies Rodeo Clinic is an afternoon full of laughter, fun, live and silent auctions, dinner, rodeo and education about the sport of rodeo and the prevalence of breast cancer. 

Committee members include chairwoman Gretchen Clelland, Mary Fort, Stephanie Novacek, Louise Lanting, Lindsay Gambrel, Laura Buschhorn, Jaci Walker and Lucy Wills.

The Filer chapter of Chicks n Chaps is part of a nationwide organization that raises money for breast cancer patients. In just over 10 years, Chicks n Chaps has raised over $ 1 million nationally to help patients with unforeseen costs of treatment that are not covered by insurance. These costs can include gas for travel to and from appointments, hotel stays, assistance to make a house payment or purchase glasses for a family member, etc. These day-to-day expenses are critical as many patients are unable to work while undergoing treatment.

