Changes to VA benefits, programs announced

There have been some significant changes in some of the Veterans Affairs benefits and programs that may affect some veterans in this area. There are updates on how VA medical appointments are being handled, there are some new procedures for the Community Care and emergency room treatment and reimbursement, and van service will resume from this area to the Boise VAMC starting July 7.

If you are enrolled in VA Healthcare, please call the Mini-Cassia Veterans’ Service Office at 208-678-3599 to make an appointment to talk to Chuck Driscoll, VSO, about how these changes may impact you personally.

This office is also active in enrolling veterans and their spouses in pre-need reservations for the new VA Snake River Canyon National Cemetery in Buhl. This is the first national cemetery built in Idaho as part of the VA National Cemetery Administration Rural Initiative which is mandated to provide access to veterans living in rural areas to VA burial benefits.

