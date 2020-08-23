 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CEO Pay It Forward Challenge delivers
0 comments

CEO Pay It Forward Challenge delivers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Clint Tavenner, managing partner of Cooper Norman, was nominated for the CEO Pay It Forward Challenge and donated 400 containers of hand sanitizer to the Twin Falls School District.

The donation was in response to Idaho Foods CEO, Drew Facer, who challenged Tavenner. Tavenner has chosen to nominate Jeremy Petersen with Petersen Brothers Construction to continue this challenge in Twin Falls.

As Cooper Norman also has offices in Rexburg, Pocatello and Idaho Falls, it will donate containers of hand sanitizer to schools in these communities as well. Tavenner will nominate business leaders in each of these communities to participate in the CEO Pay it Forward Challenge also.

The CEO Pay it Forward Challenge is a statewide initiative involving Idaho company executives challenging each other to perform acts of service in their communities.

Cooper Norman is the largest Idaho-based CPA firm.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News