CEO Pay It Forward Challenge delivers

TWIN FALLS — Clint Tavenner, managing partner of Cooper Norman, was nominated for the CEO Pay It Forward Challenge and donated 400 containers of hand sanitizer to the Twin Falls School District.

The donation was in response to Idaho Foods CEO, Drew Facer, who challenged Tavenner. Tavenner has chosen to nominate Jeremy Petersen with Petersen Brothers Construction to continue this challenge in Twin Falls.

As Cooper Norman also has offices in Rexburg, Pocatello and Idaho Falls, it will donate containers of hand sanitizer to schools in these communities as well. Tavenner will nominate business leaders in each of these communities to participate in the CEO Pay it Forward Challenge also.

The CEO Pay it Forward Challenge is a statewide initiative involving Idaho company executives challenging each other to perform acts of service in their communities.

Cooper Norman is the largest Idaho-based CPA firm.

